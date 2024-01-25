(BIVN) – As thousands of humpback whales return to Hawaiʻi for the season, boaters are being asked to reduce their speed and keep a safe and legal distance from the giant ocean mammals.

Every year between November and May, the whales are in Hawaiian waters to breed, give birth, and nurse their young.

“Humpback whale populations in Hawaiʻi generally peak between January and February,” said Kim Hum, Superintendent of Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary. “We want to remind boaters that collisions with whales are a very real risk for the next several months, and ask that you remain vigilant and slow down when in and around sanctuary waters to reduce the risk to the animals and people on board.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provided this information: