(BIVN) – Air travelers in Hawaiʻi could see potential flight delays through the end of January due to an ongoing military exercise.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued an advisory on Thursday, warning that the Federal Aviation Administration may implement ground stops due to the Hawai‘i Air National Guard’s Sentry Aloha fighter exercise.

Sentry Aloha “could impact travel schedules for flights at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole (KOA), Kahului Airport (OGG), and potentially Lῑhuʻe Airport (LIH),” the Hawaiʻi DOT said. “Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flight.”

According to the Hawaiʻi Air National Guard, Sentry Aloha is “an ongoing series of exercises hosted by the HIANG’s 154th Wing enabling tailored, cost effective and realistic combat training for Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and other Department of Defense services. It provides U.S. warfighters with the skill sets necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.”