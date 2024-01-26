(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Council on Wednesday voted down a bill that would have funded a study to build a new highway between Hilo and Puna, after an outcry from the Hawaiian homestead community.

Most residents agree that an alternate route is needed to alleviate the traffic congestion on the highways that feed into Hilo. The lack of an alternate route also presents danger in times of emergency.

Bill 107 would have initiated the Puna Makai Alternate Route Study, using $500,000 in County funds, and $1 million from the State, to “identify an alternate route to relieve traffic congestion and increase evacuation capacity, if needed”.

The bill was introduced by Puna councilmember Matt Kānealiʻi-Kleinfelder, and passed first reading on December 20, 2023, before it was postponed during an earlier council meeting in January. It was defeated by a 6-2 vote.

Another Resolution, 416-24, introduced by councilmembers Ashley Kierkiewicz and Sue Lee Loy, urged the administration to remove parcels under the jurisdiction of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands – in particular, Panaʻewa and Keaukaha – from consideration when studying the feasibility of a Puna Makai Alternative Route. It also requested that additional funds be provided to “broaden the scope to examine potential alternate routes in communities directly mauka of Highway 130, such as ʻĀinaloa and Orchidland.”

From Maile Luʻuwai, the president of the Keaukaha Panaʻewa Farmers Association, in opposition to Bill 107:

Our Pana‘ewa and Keaukaha sister communities have been negatively impacted to serve the needs of other communities. DHHL beneficiaries were forced out of their homes and relocated so DHHL could transfer Trust Lands to the state for the Hilo Airport. The DHHL community that remained endures the noise and pollution from the airport ranway. The Hilo dump was located adjacent to our community for 50 years and is still there. The electric plant and county sewage facilities are in our community. Industrial facilities line the corridor to Keaukaha. We are impacted by the noise from the Raceway Park located behind our homes. Every day, we deal with traffic and speeding cars using Railroad Avenue as a bypass road. Our community has been marginalized and like other marginalized minority communities, our community is treated as an area where traffic is diverted, roads and airports are built, waste is stored and dumped, industrial warehouses and facilities are concentrated, and our natural resources are polluted. Enough is enough. While we fully support the need to find a safe alternative route between Puna and Hilo for Puna residents, this route cannot be through DHHL Trust Lands. We appreciate your consideration of this request and ask that the Keaukaha Pana‘ewa Farmers Association be included in future meetings regarding this matter.

Kali Watson, the chairman of the Hawaiian Homes Commission, also submitted testimony in opposition.

Homestead residents felt so strongly about killing the bill that they blocked Railroad Avenue prior to the council meeting as a demonstration of their concerns.

Meanwhile, the council vote drew the following statement from the Hawaiʻi State Representative for Puna, and former County Councilman, Greggor Ilagan: