(BIVN) – Former Hawaiʻi County Mayor Billy Kenoi, who died three years ago at age 52 after a long battle with cancer, will be honored on Saturday.

The Kenoi family and loved ones will be celebrating his life on January 27th in Hilo, and Governor Josh Green has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on all government buildings.

“Billy Kenoi is the embodiment of persistence, dedication, and aloha,” said Governor Green. “Through his health challenges, he remained committed to his wife Takako, daughter Mahina and his sons Justin and Liam, his responsibilities as Mayor, and left a lasting legacy through his contributions to the State of Hawai‘i. I’m grateful for all the positive change and inspiration he has brought to our state, especially through his work with our youth.”

The Aloha Billy event will be held at the Edith Kanakaʻole Stadium in Hilo on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.