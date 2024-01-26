(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has upgraded the High Wind Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa to a High Wind Warning.

West winds of 50 to 65 mph – with gusts over 75 mph – will be possible, as the Warning will be in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking dangerous,” forecasters advised. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries. Be prepared for road-closures. Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.”

“The access road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public at the Visitor Information Gate at an elevation of 9200 ft. due to high winds exceeding the 55 mph threshold limit,” Maunakea Rangers reported on Friday.

Mauna Loa summit is also closed “due to damaging winds of 50 to 70mph,” announced Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Reservations for the summit have been cancelled, although the section of Mauna Loa Trail to Red Hill Cabin remains open.