(BIVN) – The Plant People Road Show is on its way to Kona.

The free, bi-annual sale will be held on Saturday, February 10th at the Makaeo Pavilion at Old Kona Airport State Recreation Area from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

“The beauty of this event is attendees can ask us questions and readily get answers specific to their growing location and elevation,” says Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in a news release. “Our growers will also be offering fresh cut orchid and anthurium stems for Valentine gift-giving.”

Participating growers from around the Big Island:

Chitosi Tsumura of C&T Products in Kea‘au features many different varieties and colors of long-lasting anthuriums.

Peter and Kay DeMello of DeMello Air Plants of Kona provide 50 varieties of easy-care air plants.

Jennifer Snyder and Bob Harris of OrchidPeople in Waimea offer warm-tolerant varieties of cymbidium orchids that flower mauka to makai. Cymbidiums are prized for their large, multiple flowers on tall spikes.

Phoenicia and Bob Zeller of Pele’s Island Plants in Oceanview grow select and hard-to-find orchid varieties, assorted cactus and succulents. Find choices for the collector and hobbyist.

Kari Hagerman of Pomaika‘i Plant Company of Waimea is bringing Pincushion protea, herbs, veggies, bedding plants, lavender, hibiscus, Brindabella roses and Silver Dollar eucalyptus.

Sean Spellicy and Iris Viacrusis of Royal Palm Enterprises in Kuristown sell palms, exotic fruit trees including ethnic favorites, blooming waterlilies, bamboo and heliconia.

For info, organizers say you can call 808-987-3231 and follow Plant People Road Show on Facebook.