(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, and the USGS alert level remains at ADVISORY, as the increase in earthquakes near the summit continued into Monday.

“An increase in seismicity in the south caldera region that started on Saturday is continuing, but has remained steady,” wrote the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday morning. “Kīlauea summit remains pressurized; in recent months unrest has escalated quickly, and an eruption could occur in the future with little warning.”

As of Monday morning, there were no new closures in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park due to the uptick in the signs of Kīlauea unrest. The only closure in the park relates the summit of Mauna Loa, which was shut down due to an ongoing High Wind Warning affecting Hawaiʻi island summits.

