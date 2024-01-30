(BIVN) – The “90 For 90” fundraising campaign has smashed goals for National Park support in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa, raising $106,125.

From the Hawaiʻi Pacific Parks Association:

Since our founding in 1933, HPPA has been a dedicated National Park Service partner with a mission to support the preservation, interpretation, and educational programs of national parks and historic sites in Hawaiʻi and American Samoa.

Over the past 90 years, HPPA has raised tens of millions of dollars to support vital national parks projects and programs.

In 2023, to celebrate our 90th anniversary, we challenged ourselves to fundraise $90,000 in donations through our Maui and Hawaiʻi Island national park stores by December 31, 2023. All donations raised at the park stay with that park. We called it the “90 For 90” Challenge.

That ambitious goal was met on December first, yet we continued to accept donations until December 31st, 2023, as planned. Having exceeded our original goal, we are so excited to share that the final donation amount going to our partner parks is: $106,125!

“As we celebrate our 90th anniversary, we reflect on the incredible impact that HPPA has made over the past nine decades,” says HPPA Executive Director Mel Boehl. “We are grateful to our partners, supporters, and the dedicated staff who have helped us achieve our mission and ensure that our national parks are supported for generations to come.”

As HPPA looks to the future, we remain committed to our mission, are grateful for our partners and supporters, and look forward to the next 90 years!