(BIVN) – A video recording of Monday evening’s substation generator fire shows the intensity of the blaze that cut power for over 1,400 Hawaiian Electric customers in Hilo and Puna.

The video was recorded by Steven Magee and posted to his Environmental Radiation LLC YouTube channel.

The fire occurred at the Panaʻewa substation at Shipman Industrial Park in Keaʻau, and caused a power outage from the Hilo Muni Golf Course to Keaʻau Town.

Magee’s video also shows firefighters eventually extinguishing of the blaze. Firefighters say they had to first consult with the electric company to make sure it was safe to fight the fire. “Fire suppression efforts hindered due to large amount of flammable liquids exiting structure and hindering access to direct fire suppression,” the department wrote.

The Hawaiʻi County Fire Department attributed the cause of the fire to a possible mechanical malfunction. The loss was valued at approximately $1.5 million.

Monday night’ generator fire and power outage was unrelated to the rolling blackouts that were initiated on Tuesday due to a power generating shortfall, the Hawaiian Electric company said.