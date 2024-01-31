(BIVN) – A 42-year-old Kaʻū woman died on Tuesday, after police responded to a call that the woman’s dog was attacking her pet goat.

The victim has been identified as Sommer Crivello of Ocean View. Detectives with Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section say that at this time, “it does not appear that her injuries from breaking up the dog attack on the goat resulted in her death.”

In a news release, police described the situation that occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the 87-3400 block of Māmalahoa Highway:

It was initially reported that a pet dog was attacking a pet goat. After Crivello intervened she was observed to be unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Arriving on scene, police observed Crivello in the yard not breathing. Her only visible injuries were abrasions to her left hand, consistent with a dog bite. Officers immediately began CPR until Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) personnel arrived on scene. HFD continued CPR efforts and transported Crivello to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Hawai‘i County Animal Control and Protection Agency responded to the scene, securing the dog and removing it from the scene. The dog was reported to be Crivello’s family pet and was not aggressive toward officers and others at the scene.

Police say it is unclear at this time what caused Crivello’s death. “Area II CIS detectives have launched a coroner’s inquest investigation, which is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” police wrote. Anyone with information can contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238, or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.