(BIVN) – The ballfield within Hilo’s Dr. Francis F.C. Wong Stadium in the Hoʻolulu Complex is now officially the James “Jimmy” Correa Ballfield.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth announced the signing of Bill 103, which was introduced by Hawaiʻi County Councilmembers Ashley Kierkiewicz and Sue Lee Loy to pay “homage to Correa’s many contributions to the sport of baseball and the lives he touched.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The initiative to recognize Correa gained momentum months ago, driven by a committee comprised of prominent sports figures and community leaders. Efforts to honor him culminated in a petition bearing over 1,000 signatures, a testament to the widespread reverence for his impactful legacy.
Bill 103 will go into effect on June 15, 2024, coinciding with what would have been Correa’s 105th birthday, symbolizing a fitting tribute to his enduring spirit.
“Jimmy was coaching people and transforming their lives before statehood,” said Sue Lee Loy. “To have the opportunity to name this field at Hoʻolulu Complex, amidst other revered facilities, is a perfect honor for him. He stands among pillars of servant leadership that have shaped our community over time.”
Council Member Kierkiewicz reflects on Correa’s profound influence, remarking, “Mr. Correa’s life truly embodied the spirit of the game. He dedicated himself to service, empowering the youth of our Hawaiʻi Island community, instilling virtues of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship.”
The Correa ‘Ohana expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon their revered family figure. Jimmy’s son, James Correa, reflected, “It’s a glorious day because he deserved this, and he really would have appreciated it.”
Ramon Goya, a retired University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo athletic director and founding father of the Vulcans intercollegiate athletic program, who served on the committee, shares his sentiments, “I feel very grateful. I had a chance to play for Jimmy and coach with him. He was like my stepfather.”
“Jimmy has cultivated a generation of individuals on Hawaiʻi Island, gaining recognition across the United States and worldwide for their contributions to baseball. This legacy began with trailblazers like Jimmy, who played a pivotal role in elevating Hawaiʻi’s presence on the global stage. It’s an honor to memorialize him and his legacy,” Mayor Roth remarked.
