(BIVN) – The ballfield within Hilo’s Dr. Francis F.C. Wong Stadium in the Hoʻolulu Complex is now officially the James “Jimmy” Correa Ballfield.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth announced the signing of Bill 103, which was introduced by Hawaiʻi County Councilmembers Ashley Kierkiewicz and Sue Lee Loy to pay “homage to Correa’s many contributions to the sport of baseball and the lives he touched.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: