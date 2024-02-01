(BIVN) – A major construction project is now underway at the Kīluaea summit within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The National Park Service on Thursday announced that the project to repair, improve or remove buildings and infrastructure damaged during the 2018 summit collapse has started.

From the National Park Service:

On Wednesday, contractors fenced off Jaggar Museum, the former US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (USGS HVO) buildings at Uēkahuna and part of the parking lot. The buildings were structurally damaged during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption and summit collapse and will be removed in the weeks ahead. Crater Rim Drive will also be realigned to improve safety and reduce congestion at the park entrance. An administrative lane will be added, and a roundabout will be installed beyond the entrance station. Unless extensions are granted, the contract for Phase One of the Disaster Recovery Project is 600 days.

“Park visitors, tour operators and the community should expect reduced parking, delays at the entrance station, and the potential for temporary area closures, especially if a summit eruption occurs during construction,” said Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park Superintendent Rhonda Loh. “We thank our partners, visitors and the community for their patience during this process.”

From the National Park Service:

Half the parking lot at Uēkahuna is blocked for the construction project staging area. Vehicles longer than 25 feet and wider than eight feet will not be allowed past Kilauea Military Camp, and the gravel overflow parking lot at Kīlauea Visitor Center will also be secured as a staging area. The park will restore Uēkahuna to a more natural landscape, considered by Native Hawaiians and other groups as a sacred area. The buildings will be removed but the observation deck will remain. Interpretive displays will be minimal as to not impede the panoramic views or influence how individuals interpret the sense of place.