(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north- and east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island, and officials are reporting a handful of related closures.

Hilo Bayfront Highway is closed in both directions due to crashing waves throwing rocks and debris onto the road.

Current beach closures include the Hilo Bay Front and Onekahakaha Beach Parks in Keaukaha.

Emergency officials say additional road and beach closures can occur with little warning.

According to the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense:

The forecast calls for heavy rain in Hamakua District through this evening, waves heights of 10 to 14 feet on north facing shores, and sustained northeast winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Aside from the High Surf Advisory, the National Weather Service has also posted a Wind Advisory for the lower elevations of the Big Island, as well as a High Wind Warning for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.