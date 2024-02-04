(BIVN) – The 31st Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival was held on Saturday, February 3. The event still drew a crowd despite the cold and windy weather.

Once again, the event took place across the town of Waimea, with locations identified by pink festival banners, such as the Parker Ranch Historic Homes, Parker Ranch Center, Church Row Park and Pukalani Stables.

According to the County of Hawaiʻi: