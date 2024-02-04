(BIVN) – The 31st Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival was held on Saturday, February 3. The event still drew a crowd despite the cold and windy weather.
Once again, the event took place across the town of Waimea, with locations identified by pink festival banners, such as the Parker Ranch Historic Homes, Parker Ranch Center, Church Row Park and Pukalani Stables.
According to the County of Hawaiʻi:
Presented by the Hawai’i County Department of Parks & Recreation and community members, the festival marks the blooming of the historic cherry trees at Church Row Park and celebrates the age-old Japanese tradition of hanami, which translates to “cherry blossom viewing party.” After a seasonal winter chill, the trees typically are blooming in early February.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The annual event showcased multi-cultural performing arts and hands-on demonstrations, as well as crafters and food booths.