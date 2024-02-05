(BIVN) – Mayor Mitch Roth announced the appointment of a new Director of Human Resources for the County of Hawaiʻi.

Sommer Tokihiro was named to fill the position formerly held by Waylen Leopoldino, who departed the job on June 30, 2023. The appointment of Tokihiro was effective November 16, 2023, the County says.

The County says that the Merit Appeals Board was responsible for the recruitment process. The Board “conducted an internal search within the County of Hawaiʻi, ensuring a comprehensive and fair selection process,” a County news release stated.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: