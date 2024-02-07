(BIVN) – A Captain Cook man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term in relation to a robbery, burglary, and unlawful imprisonment incident that occurred last summer at a store in Ocean View.

In November in Kona Circuit Court, 21 year-old Derick Camacho entered No Contest pleas to charges stemming from the July 20, 2023 incident at the Kahuku Gift Shop.

From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

The gift shop owner responded to the burglary after being notified by an alarm. Camacho, while wearing a ski mask-type cover over his face, assaulted, threatened, and bound the shop owner’s hands and feet with tape. Police responding to the scene, contacted Camacho, and were able to compel him to release the shop owner by deploying their conducted energy weapons (tasers) before placing him under arrest. On November 20, 2023, Camacho appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he entered No Contest pleas to charges of Robbery in the Second Degree, Burglary in the Second Degree, and Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree. On Monday, Camacho was sentenced to serve a ten-year prison term for the robbery and five-year prison terms for both the burglary and unlawful imprisonment offenses. The Court ordered that the robbery and unlawful imprisonment offenses be served consecutively for a total of fifteen years. Robbery in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense punishable by a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Both Burglary in the Second Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree are class C felony offenses punishable by a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term. The case was initiated by Ka‘u Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Cacique Melendez with assistance from Detective Len Hamakado, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.

“This sentence reaffirms our Office’s commitment to hold violent offenders accountable and protect our community.” said Prosecuting Attorney Waltjen. “We hope that this result provides closure to the victim and his family and a sense that justice was served.”