(BIVN) – A Hilo woman will be sentenced in April after pleading “No Contest” to manslaughter following the death of her 9 year-old granddaughter six years ago.

66 year-old Henrietta H. Stone was one of three family members arrested in July 2017, after first responders found the granddaughter “severely malnourished and unconscious” at her Kinoʻole Street home. The girl was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where she died a few hours later. Prosecutors say Stone had custody of her granddaughter at the time of her death.

Stone entered the “No Contest” plea to the charge of manslaughter on February 6, 2024, in Hilo Circuit Court. She remains in custody in lieu of $100,000.00 bail, prosecutors say. Sentencing is scheduled for April 16, 2024.

Prosecutors say manslaughter “carries a penalty of either a twenty-year prison term or ten years probation and up to two years in jail.” Prosecutors say they intend to argue for the maximum penalty.

In a news release, the office of Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen added:

Stone is the last of the three individuals charged in relation to her granddaughter’s death. The minor’s parents, Henrietta’s daughter, Tiffany Stone, and her husband Kevin Lehano, were also convicted of Manslaughter. On March 22, 2021, Tiffany Stone was sentenced to ten years probation and two years in jail. On June 30, 2021, Lehano was also sentenced to ten years probation and two years in jail.