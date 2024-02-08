(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials say there has been additional progress on final engineering and design for various Kīlauea Recovery Road and Waterline Projects.

These updates were provided on each of the four project segments:

Highway 137 Four-corners to Pohoiki Road (Road & Waterline): DPW is in the final stages of reviewing design documents and anticipates releasing the bid package in February, with an estimated 90 days for bid reception, review, award, and contract. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2024 and affected landowners along the route have been notified.

Upper & Lower Pohoiki Road (Road & Waterline): DPW is currently completing the final design package, with notifications sent to affected landowners along the route. Appraisal work for parcels to be acquired is underway. The bid, award, and contract processes is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter or the beginning of the third quarter in 2024, with construction for this segment beginning after.

Highway 137 Pohoiki Road to McKenzie (Road Only): Design work is currently in progress.

Lighthouse Road (Road Only): Design work is also in progress.

An updated timeline (below) was also posted to the Kīlauea Eruption Recovery website.