(BIVN) – The body of a Hilo man was found floating in Hilo Harbor on Friday morning.

The man has been positively identified as a 73-year-old Dennis William Swain.

The Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) has classified the situation as a coroner’s inquest.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a body floating face-down at the edge of the Hilo Pier located at 100 Kuhio Street. Responding personnel located the lifeless body and pulled it from the water to the deck of the pier.

Area I CIS personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.

Swain was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and officially pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time; however, an autopsy has been scheduled for early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.