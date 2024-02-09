(BIVN) – Police have new information, and a composite sketch, regarding an unsolved homicide that took place in Hilo decades ago. Now, detectives are renewing their request for the public’s assistance regarding the murder of Lynn Ebisuzaki in 1987.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On May 1, 1987, at 10:00 p.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue for a report of a missing female. Officers learned that the 26-year-old victim, Lynn Ebisuzaki, who was visiting the home, was last seen exiting the residence at 9:15 p.m., and failed to return.

Conducting a search of the property and adjoining properties, officers eventually located Ebisuzaki’s lifeless body. An autopsy determined that she died as a result of a stab wound, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives from Hawai‘i Police Department’s Unsolved Homicides Unit received new information from witnesses regarding an unknown man who was seen arguing with Ebisuzaki at a church in the 1800 block of Kino‘ole Street, some time prior to her death. A composite sketch of the unknown male was produced with assistance of a graphic artist from the Honolulu Police Department.

Police ask anyone who may know the identify of the unknown male or anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Detective Derek Morimoto at (808) 961-2380 or by email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov. Tips can also be e-mailed to unsolvedhomicides@hawaiicounty.gov.

Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.