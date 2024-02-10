(BIVN) – Legislation to strengthen airport resilience, address air noise, and improve air tour safety in Hawai‘i have been included in a bipartisan Senate FAA Reauthorization bill.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D, Hawaiʻi) announced the provisions, originally part of other bills, were inserted into the Senate Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2023 that passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation this week.

From Sen. Schatz: