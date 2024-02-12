(BIVN) – A Hilo man facing motor vehicle theft charges will have a preliminary hearing this week in Hilo District Court.
Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen reported that 36 year-old Spenser Feary made his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. Feary has been charged in relation to the theft of a Lexus SUV, which was originally reported stolen from the parking lot of the Mohouli Heights Senior Residences on February 7, 2024.
Waltjen says Feary’s bail was maintained at $90,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on February 14, 2024.
From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
As the Complaint alleges, Feary was charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Lexus), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree, and Habitual Property Crime. Theft in the First Degree is a class B felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree and Habitual Property Crime or both class C felony offenses and carry a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Feary faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Officer Preston Paglinawan, South Hilo Patrol and the arrest was made by Officer Rodney DeLima, Puna Patrol. The felony investigation was handled by Detective Jeremy Kubojiri, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Soong.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
