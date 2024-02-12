(BIVN) – A Hilo man facing motor vehicle theft charges will have a preliminary hearing this week in Hilo District Court.

Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen reported that 36 year-old Spenser Feary made his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. Feary has been charged in relation to the theft of a Lexus SUV, which was originally reported stolen from the parking lot of the Mohouli Heights Senior Residences on February 7, 2024.

Waltjen says Feary’s bail was maintained at $90,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on February 14, 2024.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney: