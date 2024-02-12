(BIVN) – The main entry road to Hawai‘i Community College – Pālamanui is now known as “Rockne Freitas Way,” named after the late Hawaiʻi CC chancellor who helped develop the North Kona campus.

A dedication ceremony for the honorific naming was held at the HCCC – Pālamanui campus on Saturday. The event was attended by university officials and the friends and family of Rockne, including his sons Makai and Makoa.

The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved the “Rockne Freitas Way” naming at the August 17, 2023 board meeting.

Freitas, who served in several administrative roles at the University of Hawai‘i following his All-Pro career as an NFL lineman, died in 2022. The University credits him as “a driving force in securing funding and establishing the partnerships that would allow the Hawai‘i CC – Pālamanui campus to be built.”

“The legacy I would think he would want is one of education,” said his son, Makoa. “How life really is all about education and through education you can change lives and you can do things for the better.”

“He said to be a lifelong learner,” added Makai Freitas. “Every day you should be learning something different, and through that process of education, you are also building relationships. It was of huge importance to us growing up.”