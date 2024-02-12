(BIVN) – The voluntary water conservation notice for all South Kohala water customers has been cancelled, and the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply says normal water use may now resume.

For months, customers served by the Lālāmilo Water System have been asked to reduce water use by at least 10 percent. Affected areas included Puakō, Kawaihae Village to Kawaihae Harbor and Industrial Area, and the resort areas of the Mauna Lani / Fairmont Orchid, Hāpuna Prince, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, and adjacent subdivisions.

The Water Conservation Notice for South Kohala has been in effect since August 2023. At the time, customers were asked to reduce water use “because multiple South Kohala brush fires have caused water consumption from the system to exceed the Department’s pumping capabilities,” water supply officials said.

“The Department sincerely acknowledges the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage while the conservation notice was in effect,” a DWS news release stated. “MAHALO for your kokua!”