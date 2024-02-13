(BIVN) – The man who last year pleaded “No Contest” to a murder charge in the death a Hilo woman back in October 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison.

44 year-old Davi Alvarez was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Tuesday in Hilo Circuit Court. Alvarez was the suspect in the deadly Val Hala Apartment Complex stabbing in Hilo on October 31, 2020 that claimed the life of 39-year-old Noelle Buffet.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said police reports indicate that Buffet was stabbed once to the upper front, left side, chest area puncturing the right ventricle of the heart and lacerating the left lung.

“This was for Noelle and her ‘ohana,” said Prosecuting Attorney Waltjen. “Although we know that it will not fill the immense void of their loss, we hope that this sentencing offers them some sense of closure.”

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that Hawai‘i County law enforcement is committed to working hard to hold violent offenders accountable to protect our community,” Waltjen said.

The case was initiated by South Hilo Patrol, and the felony investigation was led by Detective John Balberde, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Malate.