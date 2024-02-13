(BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested in connection with a reported mail theft that occurred in November 2023.
Police say 30-year-old Keoni Brian Paulino has been charged with various offenses, following a report that mail – including the victim’s checks – was stolen from a mailbox.
“Paulino was identified depositing one of the victim’s stolen checks written out for $3,500 and forged with the victim’s signature,” wrote police in a news release issued on Tuesday.
Paulino was arrested on Maka‘ala Street in Hilo on Thursday afternoon, February 8th. He was later charged with:
- Second-degree theft
- Second-degree identity theft
- Unauthorized possession of personal confidential information
- Third-degree forgery
Police say Paulino’s bail was set at $10,000.
The police news release added:
The Hawai‘i Police Department recommends residents install locked mailboxes at their residence in order to help deter theft of incoming mail; as well as dropping off outgoing mail at a secure United States Postal Service drop box, or post office.
