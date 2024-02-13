UPDATE – (8:30 a.m.) – The runway at the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole is now estimated to reopen at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 13th, Hawaiʻi DOT reports.

(BIVN) – A reported “equipment malfunction and asphalt cooling” has resulted in a delay in the Tuesday opening of the Ellison Onizuka International Airport at Keahole.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced just before 6 a.m. that the Kona airport runway will not open as planned. “If you have a flight scheduled at KOA this morning, please check with your airline before coming to the airport,” transportation officials said.

Hawaiʻi DOT says it will provide an update when the runway reopens. The current estimate for opening is 9 a.m.

“We will regroup with the contractor before any nightly repairs continue,” the Hawaiʻi DOT says.

Last month, the discovery of a damaged runway, and emergency repairs, led to the sudden closure of the Kona International Airport. 26 flights were affected by the closure. 160 people were put up in hotels.