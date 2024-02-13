(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric announced Tuesday night that is initiating brief rolling outages on the Island of Hawaiʻi.

The power company asked customers just before 5 p.m. to reduce electricity use Tuesday evening, due to the unavailability or reduced output of several large generators.

“The emergency outages are being initiated in various areas around the entire island to prevent loss of power to an even greater number of customers,” Hawaiian Electric stated in a follow-up news release just before 7:30 p.m. “The timing and extent of the outages will depend on the amount of demand on the system and the availability of generators.”

Hawaiian Electric reported:

Independent power producer Hamakua Energy unexpectedly tripped offline late this afternoon and Puna Geothermal Venture is operating at a reduced capacity. Hawaiian Electric’s combustion turbine CT-1 unexpectedly tripped offline this evening. Its Hill Plant Unit No. 5, Keahole CT-5, and Puna Steam Plant also are unavailable due to planned annual maintenance or repairs. Wind resources, which help meet demand at night, also are near zero.

At 7:10 p.m., Hawaiian Electric reported over social media that about 8,300 customers were already without power in parts of Hawaiʻi Island.