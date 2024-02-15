(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a High Surf Warning for most Big Island shores, as well as a High Wind Warning for the summits.

“An extra large northwest swell will peak this afternoon with warning level surf along most northern and western facing shores,” the National Weather Service said. “This swell will likely impact coastal areas with ocean water runup and beach or coastal roadway inundation, especially during the high tide times tonight and Friday. Swell and surf will slowly lower into this weekend.”

Surf will build to 15 to 25 feet along north facing shores Friday, and up to 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways.” said National Weather Service. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact north or west facing harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”

Meanwhile, at the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, west winds of 40 to 60 mph, with gusts over 85 mph, will be possible.