Pet Therapy: A Valentines Day Delivery At North Hawaiʻi Hospital
by Big Island Video News
on at

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - Hospital pet therapy teams delivered personalized Valentine's Day cards to patients and staff.

photo courtesy QNHCH

(BIVN) – Valentine’s Day was celebrated with a special delivery at Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital. 

The hospital’s pet therapy teams delivered personalized Valentine’s Day cards to both patients and staff throughout the Waimea hospital, along with “their own special four-legged love”, QNHCH reports. 

photo courtesy QNHCH

More information is available at petpartners.org.