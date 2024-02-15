(BIVN) – Valentine’s Day was celebrated with a special delivery at Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital.
The hospital’s pet therapy teams delivered personalized Valentine’s Day cards to both patients and staff throughout the Waimea hospital, along with “their own special four-legged love”, QNHCH reports.
More information is available at petpartners.org.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - Hospital pet therapy teams delivered personalized Valentine's Day cards to patients and staff.