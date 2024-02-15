(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and the volcano’s Alert level remains at ADVISORY.

Scientists say “disbursed seismicity at Kīlauea’s summit and along the Koaʻe fault system southwest of the caldera continues” following a recent intrusion of magma into the area. The USGS reports that the average earthquake counts remains below 10 per hour.

From this week’s Volcano Watch article, written by HVO geologist Kendra J. Lynn and shared with media the day after Valentine’s Day:

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) “lavas” working with our partners at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo (UHH), and for Valentine’s Day we wanted to highlight some of the things we appreciate about this relationship. Faculty and students in the UHH Geology and Anthropology Departments contribute to both volcano monitoring and research in Hawai‘i. Recently, seismic unrest southwest of Kīlauea’s summit alerted HVO to a new intrusion of magma that occurred over a three-day period. The intrusion resulted in slight changes in ground elevations and new surface cracks along the Maunaiki trail in the Ka‘ū Desert of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park.

UHH geology and anthropology faculty and students conducted GPS and leveling surveys over the past two weekends, tracking changes in the pre-existing cracks along the Koa‘e fault system south of Kīlauea’s summit. The major cracks in this area (not to be confused with the new cracks) have been monitored since 1966 using much of the same equipment that we still employ today: a tape measure, a ruler 9.8 feet (leveling rod three meters) tall, and a telescopic sighting scope. The data collected by the group shows that the faults along the Koa‘e were squeezed together by several inches (centimeters) and the ground was raised by more than a foot (30+ centimeters) in some areas from the intrusion. The surveying adds specific information to help “ground truth” other monitoring datasets in the area, such as satellite, GPS, and tilt.