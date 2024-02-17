(BIVN) – The 2024 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season will begin on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the season runs for 46 consecutive days through Monday, April 15.

The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only. The locations have been identified in the table provided by DLNR, below.

The DLNR also provided this information on bag limits and tags:

The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter, with a season bag limit of three. All hunters must have a current unused turkey tag while hunting. Tags are currently $5/tag for residents and $20/tag for non-residents. Turkey tags are non-transferable and must be fastened with snaps and secured tightly around the neck or tarsus of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags purchased online shall be printed, placed in a resealable plastic bag, and secured with a rubber band. Tags may be purchased online and at a few commercial vendors on the island of Hawaiʻi. Additional Turkey hunting areas may be available as the season opens and will be announced.

For more information, contact the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife at:

Hilo: 808-974-4221

Waimea: 808-887-6063

Main office: 808-587-0166