(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi is warning residents of a reoccurring scam involving Sheriff impersonator incidents.
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement:
In recent weeks, several people have had callers, claiming to be deputy sheriffs, tell them that they have outstanding warrants because they failed to appear in court. One scammer even told a woman that she had two warrants for her arrest. She was instructed to Venmo $500 to dismiss the warrants against her. She immediately hung up the phone and reported it.
Hawaiʻi residents are also advised not to provide credit card numbers, bank account information or other personal information to callers claiming to represent a law enforcement agency.
If you receive a call, text or email matching this scam please alert the Department of Law Enforcement Criminal Investigation Division by calling 808-587-5031.
The department also provided these tips:
- Do not communicate with unsolicited e-mail or phone text senders.
- Do not open e-mails, attachments or links sent by text from unknown individuals.
- Never provide personal information of any sort via phone, text or e-mail.
- Be aware that many e-mails requesting your personal information appear to be legitimate.
