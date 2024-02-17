(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department capability to manage emergency situations will be getting a boost from the recent donation of two Tommy liftgates.

The liftgates, valued at $15,000, are being donated by the non-profit Vibrant Hawaiʻi. Police say “one liftgate has already been installed on a department truck in Hilo, and the second one is expected to be installed soon on a department truck in Kona.”

“We’re grateful to Vibrant Hawai‘i and its Executive Director Janice Ikeda for this generous donation,” said Lieutenant William Derr, of the Hilo Community Policing Section. “It enables us to offer services that were previously unattainable due to resource limitations,” Derr said.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Vibrant Hawai‘i’s mission is to enhance the education, health, and overall well-being of the community, with a particular focus on youth development and leadership skills enhancement. Furthermore, the non-profit offers resilience hubs during times of community need, such as natural disasters, and coordinates housing opportunities for those who are less fortunate. Derr said that the department has successfully partnered with Vibrant Hawai‘i on various projects in the past. Most notably, youth ambassadors from Vibrant Hawai‘i along with Community Policing Officers and the Hawai‘i Island Police Activities league (HI-PAL) came together to provide mentoring to at-risk keiki. “We eagerly anticipate future collaborations,” said Derr, “and once again express our sincere thanks for their invaluable donation of the two Tommy liftgates.”

More information about Vibrant Hawai‘i can be found on the website, vibranthawaii.org.