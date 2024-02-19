(BIVN) – Volunteers on Friday shared meal number 75,000, compliments of the “Feeding Our Keiki and Kupuna” program run by the Peace Committee of of Honoka‘a Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

The recipient of the 75,000th meal was Pedro Sanchez. Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth was present for the moment.

From a news release shared on behalf of the Peace Committee of Honokaʻa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple:

Each week, starting at 4 p.m., the small army of volunteers will serve hot dinners to more than 400 people, and distribute three to four thousand pounds of groceries and produce to over 200 families, including home deliveries to kupuna and shut-ins. They also provide children’s books for the keiki, and special groceries for those without access to kitchens.

Organizers Miles Okumura and Ravi Singh were inspired by the “langar,” a Sikh tradition that provides a free community meal, open to all, regardless of faith, ability to pay, or ethnicity. “I am very happy with what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last five years,” says Okumura. “I am especially grateful to our volunteers. 75,000 meals, and each one is a labor of love. Honoka’a is a small town, but if we can do it, so can other places. I am proud of our community and grateful for the more then 50 volunteers who help every week. The vast majority of them are from the community at large, and not members of our temple.”