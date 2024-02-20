(BIVN) – The Department of Water Supply on Tuesday reassured the residents around the Haihai Street area that their tap water “remains safe to drink after the isolated discovery of turbid or discolored water.”

The water department said it suspects the use of fire hydrants on Oneawa Place, Makalani Place, and Ka Manelo Street caused the discolored water reported on Monday, February 19. There is no indication the water system was exposed to contamination, DWS said.

A DWS news release was issued on Tuesday.