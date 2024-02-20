(BIVN) – The Department of Water Supply on Tuesday reassured the residents around the Haihai Street area that their tap water “remains safe to drink after the isolated discovery of turbid or discolored water.”
The water department said it suspects the use of fire hydrants on Oneawa Place, Makalani Place, and Ka Manelo Street caused the discolored water reported on Monday, February 19. There is no indication the water system was exposed to contamination, DWS said.
A DWS news release was issued on Tuesday.
on February 20, 2024
The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i, reassures its Hilo water customers that their tap water remains safe to drink after the isolated discovery of turbid or discolored water.
DWS suspects the use of fire hydrants on Oneawa Place, Makalani Place, and Ka Manelo Street caused the discolored water reported yesterday, February 19. Usage of fire hydrants can cause drinking water in pipes to become turbid and discolored.
There is no indication the water system was exposed to contamination. As a precautionary measure, DWS collected water samples for laboratory analysis, and initial observations confirm that the water is safe for consumption.
In an abundance of caution, DWS recommends area water customers flush their taps should they experience discolored water and to call DWS at (808) 961-8790 to report the turbidity. If customers have water quality related questions, please call the Department’s Water Quality Branch at (808) 961-8670.
Again, the public’s tap water is safe to drink. If there are any updates, DWS will notify its customers appropriately.
Updated messaging will be posted at hawaiidws.org and on the DWS Facebook page at facebook.com/HawaiiDWS/. To reach the DWS during normal business hours, please call (808) 961-8050, for after-hour emergencies please call, (808) 961-8790, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.
This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply. Mahalo.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Residents in the area of the Hilo Muni golf course reported discolored water on Monday, following fire hydrant tests conducted nearby.