(BIVN) – The annual Big Island Chocolate Festival will take place in April along the Kohala Coast of the Island of Hawaiʻi, and this year the event will feature a “Mystical Chocolate Masquerade”.

From a news release detailing the event:

Itʻs glitz, glam and glorious fun for the “Mystical Chocolate Masquerade” at the 11h Big Island Chocolate Festival April 26-27 at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa. Attendees are encouraged to dress their best for the Saturday night gala—fancy costumes and masks are encouraged. The annual, two-day festival offers chocolate-themed culinary demonstrations for the home cook, cacao growing and processing seminars by industry experts, a farm tour and a festive evening gala with walkabout savory and sweet culinary booths, chocolate fountain, entertainment, dancing and a silent auction. Guests can enjoy unlimited wine, beer, special edition Ola Brew chocolate seltzer and beer, iced tea and coffee. The gala also offers VIP seating with two specially curated drinks paired with pupus.

At the gala, a panel of invited judges and attendees will again critique chef and confectionary offerings while culinary stations will vie in a contest for Best Booth decorated to this year’s raucous theme. A photo booth will stage fun, playful props for selfies. In its 11th year, the celebration of chocolate is presented by the non-profit Kona Cacao Association (KCA). This year’s beneficiaries include Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture, Kona Dance & Performing Arts and Hawai‘i Keiki Museum.