(BIVN) – A Hilo man who was found floating in Hilo Harbor most likely died as a result of a drowning, autopsy results show.
The body was discovered and pulled from the water on February 9th. Foul play was not suspected, and an autopsy was scheduled to determine the ex act cause of death.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:
News release on February 20, 2024
Autopsy results for an elderly Hilo man whose body was found in Hilo Harbor earlier this month indicate that his death was the result of a probable drowning.
Shortly after 8:00 a.m. on February 9, 2024, Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to a report of a male body floating face-down at the edge of the Hilo Pier located at 100 Kuhio Street in Hilo. The man, later identified as 73-year-old Dennis William Swain, was pulled from the water by responding personnel and transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was officially pronounced dead at 10:47 a.m.
On Friday morning, February 16, an autopsy performed on Swain indicated he had died as a result of a probable drowning; however, the pathologist’s final ruling is pending standard toxicology results. There was no indication of foul play.
Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.
