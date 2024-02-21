(BIVN) – There will be a community meeting on the future Waikoloa Public Library next week.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 27th, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Banquet Room of the Waikoloa Village Homeowners’ Association (68-1791 Melia Street, Waikoloa Village).

The Friends of the Library – Waikoloa Region say State Librarian Stacey Aldrich and State Representative David Tarnas “will provide a comprehensive update on the eagerly anticipated Waikoloa Library, including progress reports and a chance for the community to view and offer feedback on the proposed design.” Hawaiʻi County Council Member Cindy Evans is also expected to attend.

According to the Draft Environmental Assessment for the project published in January 2024, the proposal includes a new, 12,000 square foot public library, with an “approximately 3,000 square foot Early Learning Center (ELC), 71-stall surface parking lot, and complimentary landscaping. The proposed library includes shelving for a minimum of 50,000 books, private meeting rooms, a program room, a work room, support space, and a librarian’s office. The ELC, connected to the library, will have two classrooms, each capable of accommodating roughly 20 students.”

Meeting organizers say “a library site has been secured as well as half the required construction funds.” However, the future of the project is dependent on state legislative appropriations to provide the remainder of the funding.

“Library supporters are encouraging attendance to send a message of support to the state legislature,” the Friends of the Library say.