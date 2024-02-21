(BIVN) – 46-year-old Elizabeth Grace, who was visiting Hawaiʻi island from Loudonville, New York, died on Wednesday after “experiencing difficulties” while snorkeling along the Kohala Coast, police say.

Officials noted that patrol officers responded to the incident on South Kaniku Drive, which is in the area of the Mauna Lani Resort.

A Hawaiʻi Police news release was issued on Wednesday.