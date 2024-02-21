(BIVN) – 46-year-old Elizabeth Grace, who was visiting Hawaiʻi island from Loudonville, New York, died on Wednesday after “experiencing difficulties” while snorkeling along the Kohala Coast, police say.
Officials noted that patrol officers responded to the incident on South Kaniku Drive, which is in the area of the Mauna Lani Resort.
A Hawaiʻi Police news release was issued on Wednesday.
on February 21, 2024
Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a possible drowning involving a 46-year-old woman visiting from New York that occurred in South Kohala on Wednesday morning, February 21, 2024. The woman has been positively identified as Elizabeth L. Grace, of Loudonville, New York.
At 8:52 a.m., South Kohala patrol officers responded to a report of a possible drowning off of the 68-1300 block of South Kaniku Drive. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was being tended to by Hawai‘i Fire Department and medical personnel. In the course of investigation, police learned Grace had been snorkeling when she started experiencing difficulties and was brought to shore by a bystander. Medics transported Grace to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 10:14 a.m.
Police have begun a coroner’s inquest and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.
Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to please contact South Kohala District Sergeant Keith Nacis at (808) 887-3080, or via email at Keith.Nacis@hawaiicounty.gov.
