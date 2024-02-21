(BIVN) – The Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen, a state-of-the-art mobile kitchen trailer, will soon help The Salvation Army to expand their reach on the Big Island.

The mobile kitchen, with a reported capacity of approximately 2,500 meals per day, could be a valuable resource during emergencies and times of disaster.

A news release on the Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen was shared on Tuesday.

Salvation Army news release

Through the generosity of a faithful donor, The Salvation Army Hawaiian and Pacific Island’s Division proudly announces the launch of its newest community asset, the Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen trailer. This state-of-the-art mobile kitchen, measuring 32 feet in length, is poised to be a versatile and impactful addition to The Salvation Army, helping to expand their reach on the Big Island and serve as a valuable resource center during emergencies and times of disaster.

Similar in design to The Salvation Army’s fleet of disaster vehicles deployed across the country, the Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen is a fully equipped commercial kitchen with a commercial smoker, capable of serving a diverse array of meals. With a capacity of approximately 2500 meals per day, this trailer embodies The Salvation Army’s unwavering commitment to serving the community in times of need. The Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen finds its home base at The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps, located at 219 Ponahawai, however, it will be mobilized to serve communities island-wide.

Unlike traditional mobile kitchens, the Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen is not limited to a single purpose. It will play a vital role in feeding the homeless, participating in community events, and responding to disasters as an Emergency Disaster Vehicle whenever and wherever needed throughout Hawaii County. Its adaptability ensures it can provide a wide range of meals to meet the unique needs of diverse populations. While the kitchen undergoes certification by the health department and awaits the arrival of essential appliances, its primary purpose remains clear: to address the diverse needs of the community by providing nourishment and support.

Captain Samuel LeMar, The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps Officer and Hawaii County Coordinator, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “The Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen is more than just a mobile kitchen; it symbolizes The Salvation Army’s ongoing commitment to serving the community. This trailer is our way of reaching out to the people of Hawaii County in times of need, whether it’s by providing them with a warm meal or responding to emergencies.”

In 2018, the Puna lava flow destroyed homes, changed lives, and forever reshaped the region. In response to this, The Salvation Army provided over 61,000 meals to those affected and served roughly 2,000 evacuees at distribution centers, delivering them vital necessities, such as cases of water, food boxes, hygiene, and animal feeding kits, as well as camping gear. This was largely made possible through the help and generosity of dedicated volunteers that make up The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams. Together, with the help of The Salvation Army’s EDS teams and the newly unveiled Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen, The Salvation Army looks forward to increasing their capacity to serve in times of disaster and responding to crises as they arise.

Those interested in joining the Emergency Disaster Service teams are encouraged to visit www.bigisland.salvationarmy.org or email Sam.LeMar@usw.salvationarmy.org for more information.

For over 130 years, The Salvation Army has served Hawaii County, meeting human needs without discrimination, and fostering hope throughout the community. The Malama ‘Ohana Kitchen is anticipated to become a valuable community asset, embodying this mission through its disaster relief efforts, community outreach initiatives, and support for those facing homelessness. As it prepares to roll out across Hawaii County, The Salvation Army remains committed to “Doing the Most Good” for the people of Hawaii.

For more information, visit www.hawaii.salvationarmy.org.