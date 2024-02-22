(BIVN) – A California man was arrested following a Tuesday morning incident at a residence on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo.

43-year-old Jerry Rosales of Carson, California, was charged with first-degree burglary and domestic related offenses. According to the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 5:28 a.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a domestic incident call from a witness who heard an argument within a residence on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo. The witness entered the residence and observed Rosales push the victim onto the bed, get on top of her, and threaten her with a knife. Rosales fled the residence and was located by officers in the garage of a neighboring house. Officers located the knife on Rosales, and determined he is the victim’s ex-boyfriend who was in town for a family event. In the course of their investigation, detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section determined that Rosales entered the victim’s house through a bedroom window, struck her on her leg with a closed fist punch, and covered her mouth and nose with his hand restricting her ability to breath. Rosales also damaged the victim’s cell phone when she attempted to make a call for help.

Detectives from the Area I Juvenile Aid Section charged Rosales with the following offenses:

First-degree burglary

First-degree terroristic threatening

Abuse of a family household member (strangulation)

Abuse of a family household member

Third-degree criminal property damage

His bail was set at $123,000.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Detective Patrick Aurello of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, at (808) 961-8810, or via email at patrick.aurello@hawaiicounty.gov.