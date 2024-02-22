(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday morning conducted another “park rules enforcement” operation in West Hawaiʻi, clearing encampments at the Kona Community Aquatic Center and Kekuaokalani Gymnasium.

Officials say there were no citations, and six individuals accepted offers for housing and other services.

A news release from the County of Hawaiʻi provided details, as well as photos taken at the scene on Thursday morning.

Hawaiʻi County news release

on February 22, 2024 Hawaiʻi County news releaseon February 22, 2024

Earlier today, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation, in coordination with the Hawaiʻi Police Department, the Office of Housing and Community Development, and various other State agencies and nongovernment service providers, conducted a comprehensive park rules enforcement effort at the Kona Community Aquatic Center and Kekuaokalani Gymnasium. This operation, led by the directive of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth, aimed to address safety concerns and guarantee compliance with Parks’ rules within the facility’s grounds, ensuring the safety and functionality of the park for all residents and visitors.

Fourteen individuals were contacted by HOPE services’ outreach team and Kona community policing officers as part of an informational campaign throughout the week. As of this morning, eight remained in and around the premises. Six of the remaining individuals accepted offers for housing and other services, while the others refused services and left without citation or incident.

“Today’s enforcement was again a true testament to the collaboration between government agencies, non-profit service providers, and the community,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “Together, we continue to strike the balance of enforcement and empathy in hopes of ensuring welcoming and safe public spaces for all in our community. These efforts are led with aloha and compassion, and we cannot thank our service providers and community policing officers enough for their continued efforts to address these issues holistically, with the best interest of all in our community in mind.”

To ensure the proper handling of all personal property, the County arranged for a secure storage facility. Five individuals had their personal belongings stored and inventoried. They will be able to retrieve their belongings easily over the next 30 days.

With the successful completion of the enforcement effort, all safety and rule violations within the Kona Community Aquatic Center have been addressed. Mayor Roth’s focus is now on restoring the intended purpose of the park, creating a safe and enjoyable environment for all residents and visitors.

The County would like to remind the public that future enforcement efforts are planned to address various issues at parks around the island as part of ongoing initiatives to ensure the safety, cleanliness, and functionality of public spaces.