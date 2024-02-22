(BIVN) – A possible unexploded ordinance was discovered on Thursday morning off Waikoloa Road, police report.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

South Kohala patrol officers responding to the 8:00 a.m. call determined the presence of the ordnance in the middle of a field, but could not determine its volatility. Due to the remote location of the site, no homes, businesses, or roadways were affected and police are coordinating with the U. S. Army Explosive Ordnance Division for disposal of the 75 mm projectile.

Police issued a news release reminding the public about steps to take when they encounter UXO, emphasizing the “three R’s”:

Recognize – when you may have encountered a munition, and that munitions are dangerous.

– when you may have encountered a munition, and that munitions are dangerous. Retreat – do not approach, touch, move, or disturb it, but carefully leave the area.

– do not approach, touch, move, or disturb it, but carefully leave the area. Report – call and advise the police of what you saw and where you saw it.

Police ask residents who believe they may have found explosives to “leave the area and when at a safe distance, call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.”