(BIVN) – The emergency housing proclamation for Hawaiʻi has been extended, with some changes.

The State of Hawaiʻi announced on Friday that Governor Josh Green has signed the fifth Emergency Proclamation relating to Affordable Housing. The new EP increase the number of affordable units developers are required to build, waives a number of state and county fees, and ends the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group.

A news release was shared by the Office of the Governor on Friday.