CORRECTION – The previous version of this article incorrectly reported the extended deadline as March 1st. The correct deadline is April 1st. We mixed up this latest extension announcement with the previous extension announcement. The quotes provided by the County have also been updated. We apologize for making this error.

(BIVN) – Citing numerous requests from the community, the County of Hawaiʻi announced it is once again extending the public comment period for its updated General Plan.

The public will now be able to weigh in on the Hawaiʻi County General Plan (GP) Comprehensive Review and Update, up until an April 1st deadline.

“We extend our gratitude to all the communities, stakeholders, County and State agencies, Community Development Plan (CDP) Action Committees, and the Hawaiʻi County Council, who have actively engaged in the extensive public outreach process and provided the thousands of comments already received,” stated Zendo Kern, Director of the County of Hawaiʻi Planning Department, in a news release.

The General Plan will play a “pivotal role in addressing community challenges, harnessing opportunities, and creating a shared vision” over the next 25 years, officials say. The plan covers a “broad spectrum of crucial topics, including active living, climate change, quality jobs, housing choice and affordability, local economy, and traffic,” the County says.

“The General Plan is more than just a document; it is a living roadmap for the direction of our County and our communities,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This is why it is so important to give all on our island who wish to contribute their manaʻo ample opportunity to do so. We are working on forging a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island where our keiki can raise their keiki for generations, and we cannot do that without a plan that is as vibrant and diverse as the communities we serve.”

After the extended comment period closes, a final recommended draft will be forwarded to the Windward and Leeward Planning Commissions for separate hearings. The plan will then go to the Hawaiʻi County Council for the final review and adoption. Each stage of adoption process will provide another opportunity for public testimony.