(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization, or UHERO, has issued its first quarter forecast for 2024. The organization notes that Hawaiʻi’s economy “has been sustained by a resilient U.S. economy and the gradual return of international visitors,” and that last summer’s deadly fires on Maui are a factor in the current outlook.

In a news release, UHERO stated that “with the islands’ post-pandemic recovery now largely complete, the economy will downshift this year, and growth will increasingly come from local sources, including a robust construction sector bolstered by the rebuilding of Lahaina, Maui.”

On Maui, “the initial visitor recovery after the wildfires has proven somewhat stronger than expected, but rebuilding will take a long time, with many uncertainties about how this will play out,” according to the UHERO forecast.

UHERO Executive Director Carl Bonham, in a video produced in conjunction with the latest forecast, noted that Hawaiʻi County is “the only County that has has significantly added to its labor force, and so that creates more of an opportunity for ongoing growth on the Big Island.”

“This slow population growth is really a drag on all the other counties,” Bonham said, “and so with little or no population growth – little or no labor force growth – over the next three to four years, we we expect total payroll jobs to grow less than 1%.”

The UHERO news release provided these key takeaways from the February 23 report: