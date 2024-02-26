(BIVN) – A Kona man was arrested and charged with numerous offenses on Friday, February 23, following an eight-vehicle collision in Captain Cook.

Police allege the actions of 35-year-old Kevin Bell, which sent five victims to the hospital, were intentional.

From a police news release:

At 10:38 a.m., police dispatch received numerous reports of a red pick-up truck driving recklessly on Māmalahoa Highway, (Highway 11) south bound, near the Napo‘opo‘o Road intersection. Just a few minutes later at 10:42 a.m., Kona patrol officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision on Māmalahoa Highway near the 108-mile marker. Police determined that Bell was driving a 2008 red Dodge full-sized pick-up truck south bound on Māmalahoa Highway near the 108 mile-marker when he struck a 2016 Nissan sedan compact vehicle also traveling south bound on Māmalahoa Highway. The Nissan sedan was then forced into three parked vehicles on the west (makai) side of Māmalahoa Highway. Two of the three parked vehicles were occupied. After hitting the Nissan sedan, the Dodge truck overturned on its roof and slid, striking three more parked vehicles, all unoccupied, on the west (makai) side of Māmalahoa Highway, causing in excess of $70,000 in damage. The truck continued sliding south on the highway and subsequently slid off a 15-foot embankment, where it came to a final resting point. Five victims were transported to the Kona Community Hospital in stable condition. Bell was arrested and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station. While in police custody, he attempted to escape the detention facility but was thwarted by officers.

Kona patrol officers charged Bell with the following offenses:

First-degree criminal property damage (recklessly placing a person in danger of death or bodily injury).

First-degree criminal property damage (value of the damage caused as a result of the collision).

First-degree negligent injury

Two counts of second-degree reckless endangering

Second-degree attempted escape

No motor vehicle insurance policy

Reckless driving

Police ask anyone with information about this case to contact Kona Patrol Officer Andrew Walters at the police department’s non-emergency number (808) 935-3311 or via email at Andrew.Walters@hawaiicounty.gov.