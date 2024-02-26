(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi farms and other commercial users will be able to participate in a free pesticide disposal program in Hilo and Kona during two dates in April.

The Pesticides Branch of the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture says it is expanding the disposal program so that farmers and commercial users may “safely dispose of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides” in April 2024.

“Proper disposal of old and unwanted pesticides is so important to protect human and animal health, as well as the environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture. “We urge all businesses and government agencies to take advantage of this free service.”

Officials say the statewide program has been highly successful, “with collections on Oʻahu totaling 7,700 pounds, Kaua‘i almost 4,000 pounds and Maui more than 7,100 pounds of pesticides.”

Participants must register in advance at hdoa.hawaii.gov. The drop-off events will only be “for commercial operations such as farms, licensed pest control operators and certified applicators as well as state and county agencies,” officials say. Household pesticides will not be accepted under this program.

The Hawaiʻi island drop-off events are:

Kona – April 9, 2024, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– April 9, 2024, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hilo – April 11, 2024, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The registration deadline is Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. The exact drop-off location will be provided only to registered participants.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture:

The PDP is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies, and other commercial end users of pesticides are also eligible. Residential pesticides users are not eligible for this program and residents should contact the County of Hawai‘i Household Hazardous Waste Recycling and Disposal program for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs at hawaiizerowaste.org

Officials say questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to: EnviroServices & Training Center LLC, phone: 808-456-3494, email: wm@gotoetc.com or fax at 808-839-4455.