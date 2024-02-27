(BIVN) – The Pu‘u‘eo Community Center at Clem Akina Park in Hilo is closed for the week, following a fire that damaged the building over the weekend.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation reports the fire occurred at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, February 25, beneath a covered walkway on the exterior of the building. “The Hawai‘i Fire Department’s quick response prevented what could have been catastrophic damage,” park officials say. “However, the fire and smoke damage will still cost an estimated $80,000 to repair.”

The Pu‘u‘eo Community Center will be closed this week. Officials plan to assess the structure for potentially hazardous materials, and to begin making repairs.

The surrounding Clem Akina Park remains open to the public.

The County says programs at the community center have been canceled for the week, “and facility users will be notified when the community center re-opens.”

“Parks & Recreation is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for the fire,” the County of Hawaiʻi said. “Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hawai‘i Police Department non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.”